Firefighters respond to fire at Swanson Bark in Longview

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Longview business Sunday.

The fire started Sunday afternoon at Swanson Bark & Wood Products and jumped to Tennant Way, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters said the breezy conditions made the fire very dangerous. They said the fire is under control but hot spots may continue.

Tennant Way was closed for a couple of hours while crews battled the fire. It was reopened to traffic at about 8:45 p.m.

At one point, rail traffic south of the highway was shut down after the fire spread into the grassy area near railroad tracks.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said it had to use nearly every firefighter and piece of equipment to control the flames.

No further information about the fire has been released.

