Firefighters respond to fire at Swanson Bark in Longview - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to fire at Swanson Bark in Longview

Posted: Updated:
(Image courtesy: Jason Wait) (Image courtesy: Jason Wait)
LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Longview business Sunday.  

The fire started Sunday afternoon at Swanson Bark & Wood Products and jumped to Tennant Way, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. 

Firefighters said the breezy conditions made the fire very dangerous. They said the fire is under control but hot spots may continue. 

Tennant Way was closed for a couple of hours while crews battled the fire. It was reopened to traffic at about 8:45 p.m. 

At one point, rail traffic south of the highway was shut down after the fire spread into the grassy area near railroad tracks. 

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said it had to use nearly every firefighter and piece of equipment to control the flames. 

No further information about the fire has been released.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.