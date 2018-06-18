Thunderstorm rolls through metro area, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power

It was a Father’s Day full of surprises as Mother Nature brought out blazing heat, pouring rain, wind and thunderstorms all in a few hours Sunday evening.

A splash pad in Washington County’s Bethany area was filled with kids playing as the winds picked up and dark clouds loomed in the distance.

“Look at the color of the clouds – they’re gun metal gray that way and totally blue that way, said Nancy Moore pointing. “I don’t know if a rain storm or thunder is coming, or what.”

It turned out to be both, as storms rolled through. Temperatures d ropped and wind gusts sent branches and trees falling across the metro area and beyond.

After 10 p.m., more than 5,800 Portland General Electric customers were without power across Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Marion and Yamhill counties.

A PGE spokesman said crews would work throughout the night restoring power, hoping to finish by Monday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue told FOX 12 crews responded to about two dozen storm-related services calls, most regarding down or dangerous power lines.

Strong winds sent a large tree onto a carport off Southwest Fulton Park Boulevard.

In Lake Oswego, a tree fell between two houses, narrowly missing a car parked on Rivendell Road.

Jessica Carter and her family were visiting her in-laws for a Father’s Day celebration when a neighbor called.

“The neighbor called and said, ‘Did you hear that?’ -- Oh yeah, thunder -- she said, ‘No, a tree fell from my yard to your yard,'" explained Carter.

Carter said everyone went outside to check out the damage.

“At first, we saw the tree had broken in half, but then as we walked around, we saw literally the car had missed my car by two feet,” Carter said. “It was out of this world.”

There were no reports of injuries related to the storm.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.