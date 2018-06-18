Oregon senators speak out about immigration policy, ICE detainees in Sheridan

A controversial policy is charging every undocumented adult who crosses the United States-Mexico border with federal crimes, and it has led to kids being separated from their parents.

President Donald Trump says Democrats can fix the issue by working with Republicans on new legislation, but many lawmakers are leading the fight to put more pressure on the president.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is in Texas visiting a children's detention center near the border.

"They call it zero tolerance, but a better name for it is zero humanity, and there's zero logic to this policy," said Merkley.

Homeland Security confirms that at least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the border between April 19 and May 31.

The White House says its goal is to stop illegal border crossings, but Merkley says the policy is inhumane.

"Yesterday I met with five families in Oregon who five fathers have been separated from their children. It's incredibly difficult for them to find out where their children are and to be able to talk to them. So the reality is it's very hard for the parents to know where their kids are and be able to connect with them," said Merkley.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is also speaking out about what is happening at the border.

"This is a deliberate and inhumane policy, and we're here to say to President Trump, end it. End it today," said Van Hollen.

This is Merkley's second trip to Texas. Earlier this month he tried to go inside another shelter in Brownsville but was turned away.

Meanwhile, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is now focusing on the 123 detainees being held at the prison in Sheridan.

Wyden held a press conference on Sunday with immigration attorneys, saying he wants to create a set of basic principals ensuring the undocumented immigrants are treated with dignity.

"Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions ought to let Oregonians do what we do best, which is come together, listen to each other, and work out a solution," said Wyden.

Demonstrators were seen outside the ICE detention facility in Portland on Sunday, protesting the policy. The crowd said pulling families apart is the wrong way to put the immigration crisis front and center.

"We're in a war in this country right now and if you're not gonna stand up, it's just gonna get worse," said one demonstrator.

Many demonstrators are asking the White House to do something.

On Sunday night, a spokesperson for First Lady Melania Trump released a statement saying, "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families, and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform."

Merkley said he has spoken directly with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and wants to meet with President Trump.

