Missing 47-year-old Vancouver man now home safe

A missing 47-year-old Vancouver man is now home safe.

The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public's help locating Scott Smith on Monday morning.

Police said Smith was last seen on Sunday when he left his home in his green 1997 Ford Ranger pickup, Washington license plate B87768T.

According to police, Smith takes regular medication and his family was concerned for his welfare.

Police said Smith returned home safe by Monday afternoon. No other details were released.

"VPD thanks the public for the assistance and information that was offered," according to a department statement.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.