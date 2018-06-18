Police searching for missing 47-year-old Vancouver man

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 47-year-old man.

Police said Scott Smith was last seen on Sunday when he left his home in his green 1997 Ford Ranger pickup, Washington license plate B87768T.

According to police, Smith takes regular medication and his family is concerned that he may try to harm himself.

Smith is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray long-sleeve dress shirt, blue jeans, and athletic shoes.

Police said Smith may be in the Chelatchie mountain area around Cougar, Washington.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

