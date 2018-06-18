Driver in Molalla crash that killed 6-year-old boy arrested for manslaughter, DUII

The driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 6-year-old boy has been arrested for manslaughter.

On June 15 at 5:21 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with the Molalla Fire Department, responded to a home in the 34000 block of South Dickey Prairie Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash scene was about 15 miles from the home but due to lack of cell service, all the people involved in the crash made their way to the home by flagging down another motorist.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found multiple victims. One of the children, identified as 6-year-old Derick Bedwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other children were taken to a local hospital. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Sanders, was taken to a local hospital by Life Flight.

Deputies did not provide the extent of their injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Shane Richard Bremer, accompanied the two children to the hospital but is not the father of any of the three children. Bremer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Bremer for charges of reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering, three counts of assault in the fourth-degree, assault in the third degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and manslaughter in the first degree. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949, or leave an online tip at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case #18-17131.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.