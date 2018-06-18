Police: Three injured in street racing crash on Marine Drive, one driver cited

Street racing caused a two-vehicle crash that injured three people in north Portland Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash, located in the 6300 block of North Marine Drive, just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that a black Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Marine Drive at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a silver Chevrolet Malibu that turned from westbound Marine Drive into a parking lot.

All three occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Ford received medical treatment at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Ford, identified as 21-year-old Misael Albarran-Salazar, was cited and released due to injuries sustained in the crash. He was cited for reckless driving, careless driving, and speed racing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the speed racing event is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333.

The Portland Police Bureau would like to remind the public that street racing can be very dangerous and is also illegal. Street racing has contributed to several traffic deaths over the past few years.

Those who would like to race their cars or motorcycles are encouraged to find a safe, legal alternative to blocking public streets and putting themselves and others at risk of injury.

Police said several opportunities are available at the Portland International Raceway for drivers interested in using the track. For more information, visit: portlandraceway.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.