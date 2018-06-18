Police: Three injured in street racing crash on Marine Drive, one driver cited

Authorities said Jass logged into other people's email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone's passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password.More >
Authorities said Jass logged into other people's email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone's passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password.More >
Most new dads didn't give birth to their child.More >
Most new dads didn't give birth to their child.More >
A suspected gunman wounded two people before being fatally shot by a bystander at a Walmart store in Washington state Sunday evening.More >
A gunman wounded two people before being fatally shot by a bystander at a Walmart store in Washington state Sunday evening.More >
Officials said he made $1.3 million worth of fraudulent returns at Walmart stores.More >
Officials said he made $1.3 million worth of fraudulent returns at Walmart stores.More >
The driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 6-year-old boy has been arrested for manslaughter.More >
The driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 6-year-old boy has been arrested for manslaughter.More >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.More >
CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.More >
Nintendo has been red hot for the past few years, but investors have started to "Switch" away from the stock.More >
Nintendo has been red hot for the past few years, but investors have started to "Switch" away from the stock.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
It was a Father’s Day full of surprises as Mother Nature brought out blazing heat, pouring rain, wind and thunder storms all in a few hours Sunday evening.More >
It was a Father’s Day full of surprises as Mother Nature brought out blazing heat, pouring rain, wind and thunder storms all in a few hours Sunday evening.More >