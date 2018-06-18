On the Go with Joe at Recycled Arts Festival

"Is it trash or is it art?" That's the question a festival planned for this weekend in Vancouver will answer.

The Recycled Arts Festival, which will be Saturday and Sunday at Esther Short Park, is gearing up for its 13th year.

The festival, first founded as a way to raise awareness of waste in Clark County, will feature creations by more than 130 artists.

Every piece of art has been made of at least 75 percent recycled or reused material.

Rainier Beer purses and unicorn heads can mean only one thing. It’s time for the Vancouver #recycledartsfestival That’s coming up live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mfZL7wJiG1 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 18, 2018

