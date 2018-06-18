On the Go with Joe at Recycled Arts Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Recycled Arts Festival

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

"Is it trash or is it art?" That's the question a festival planned for this weekend in Vancouver will answer. 

The Recycled Arts Festival, which will be Saturday and Sunday at Esther Short Park, is gearing up for its 13th year.

The festival, first founded as a way to raise awareness of waste in Clark County, will feature creations by more than 130 artists.

Every piece of art has been made of at least 75 percent recycled or reused material.

Learn more at RecycledArtsFestival.com

