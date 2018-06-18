Body of missing fisherman found on Social Security Beach in Clatsop Co.

The body of a missing fisherman was recovered from a beach in Clatsop County.

Bret Allen Yates, 52, was reported missing on Wednesday morning after going fishing in the area of the Clatsop Spit. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, he had last texted his wife at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday.

Clatsop County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Warrenton Police Department and Clatsop County Search and Rescue, responded to the area where Yates was last known to be fishing and searched for him.

Yates was not located on Wednesday and the search was suspended.

The sheriff's office said Yates' body was found on Social Security Beach in Fort Stevens State Park on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, the death does not appear to be suspicious and they do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.