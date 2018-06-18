Deputies asking for help identifying Marion Co. burglary suspect

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect.

The sheriff's office said they believe the suspect damaged surveillance cameras at GK Machine Inc. in Donald on June 13.

Then on June 18, the sheriff's office believes a man fitting the same description was caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a City of Donald water treatment facility.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call 503-588-5032 or submit an anonymous tip on the sheriff's office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MCSOInTheKnow/app/190322544333196/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.