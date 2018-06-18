Gresham police: Woman fights off naked man in her bed

Gresham police are asking for help identifying a man they say entered a woman’s apartment and attempted to assault her.

According to officers, the man was naked at the time of the attempted assault, which allegedly occurred June 5 around 4:15 a.m.

Police say the man entered the woman’s unlocked apartment near Southeast 202nd Drive and Southeast Morrison Terrance and climbed into bed with her.

The woman woke up, kicked him and chased him out of the apartment.

The man, in his 20s, was last seen running away from the apartment, police say.

He is described by officers as Hispanic man.

He stands around five-feet-six-inches tall, has an average build and has dark shaggy hair and a slight mustache.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any additional information about the case to call them at 503-618-2719.

