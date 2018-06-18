Police ID man shot, killed on track at temporary Grant HS site i - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID man shot, killed on track at temporary Grant HS site in SE Portland; suspect sought

Shooting victim Barak Rosen (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Shooting victim Barak Rosen (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
A 30-year-old man was found shot and killed at the temporary Grant High School site in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the track on the 3900 block of Southeast 91st Avenue at 4:42 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, following an autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined Barak Rosen had been shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

During the investigation at the crime scene, police located additional evidence of gunfire.

No suspects have been taken into custody in this case.

Investigators ask anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

Police initially provided an incorrect age for the victim, before issuing a correction. 

