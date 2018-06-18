Woman drives off cliff into Hellgate Canyon after calling 911

A 21-year-old woman drove off a cliff and died after reporting to police that a man had been assaulted and needed medical attention, Oregon State Police say.

Hailee Fox, of Grants Pass, drove off Galice Road Saturday and plunged into Hellgate Canyon, a popular section of the Rouge River northwest of Grants Pass.

A passenger in her Honda Civic, identified as 24-year-old Rodrigo Herrera, also from Grants Pass, was transported to a hospital with injuries, OSP says.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Troopers say Fox stayed on the phone Saturday after reporting that the man had been assaulted and began driving to the hospital.

Troopers responding to the crash scene found the man who had allegedly been assaulted in the middle of Galice Road.

They also found evidence that Fox’s car had left the road. Rural Metro Fire crews rappelled into the canyon. Josephine County Search and Rescue crews were also on scene.

Troopers continue to investigate and say no further information will be released.

