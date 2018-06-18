Man reported missing in Eugene found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Man reported missing in Eugene found safe

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

Eugene police say an 81-year-old man reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe. 

Officers found Bill Lillebo several miles from his home, the department says. 

He was transported to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation but was otherwise not hurt. 

Officers were concerned because Lillebo has Alzheimer’s disease.

Lane County Search and Rescue also responded Monday and assisted with the search. 

