Man reported missing in Eugene found safe

Eugene police say an 81-year-old man reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe.

Officers found Bill Lillebo several miles from his home, the department says.

He was transported to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation but was otherwise not hurt.

Officers were concerned because Lillebo has Alzheimer’s disease.

Lane County Search and Rescue also responded Monday and assisted with the search.

