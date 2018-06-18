Man sentenced to community service for N. Portland crash that killed blind pedestrian

A man who pleaded guilty to careless driving for a crash that killed a blind pedestrian in north Portland has been sentenced to community service.

Ryan Gawick pleaded guilty in court Monday. He was arrested in September 2017 and initially faced charges of criminally negligent homicide.

Court documents state Gawick, 34, was driving to work when he failed to stop at a red light on westbound North Columbia Boulevard and hit 61-year-old Rekey Frank Agee in a crosswalk. Agee was walking to work while wearing a reflective safety vest.

Gawick initially told police he couldn’t avoid the collision because Agee “came out of nowhere” and was running through the crosswalk, according to a probable cause affidavit. The affidavit also states Gawick was sure he had a green light.

Witnesses told investigators the light had been red for some time.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Elisabeth Waner released a statement Monday saying additional evidence was inconclusive about whether Gawick was using his phone at the time of the crash and it was determined he was not speeding.

The charge of criminally negligent homicide was dismissed and Gawick was sentenced on the careless driving charge to a deferred one-year license suspension, $12,500 fine and 200 hours of community service. He must also attend a traffic safety course, but he received no additional jail time.

This story has been corrected to reflect Gawick pleaded guilty to the charge of careless driving.

