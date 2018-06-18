Aumsville police officer cleared after shooting man during traff - KPTV - FOX 12

Aumsville police officer cleared after shooting man during traffic stop

Joshua Brook Biles, booking photo. Joshua Brook Biles, booking photo.
A Marion County Grand Jury Monday said an Aumsville police officer was justified after he shot a man during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Officer Ryan Bambrick shot 27-year-old Joshua Brook Biles early in the morning June 8.

Bambrick had stopped Biles near the intersection of Stayton Road and Bates Road, just outside the city limits of Aumsville, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said.

Biles fled the scene after an altercation with Bambrick and was arrested a short distance away.

As a result of the altercation, Biles was shot and had a minor injury, the attorney’s office said.

Bambrick was not hurt, though a civilian ride-along passenger did suffer a non-life-threatening injury.

The Grand Jury Monday indicted Biles for assault in the third degree, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief in the second degree and attempting to elude a police officer. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 18.

