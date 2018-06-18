Police investigating reported gunfire in Lloyd Center parking lo - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating reported gunfire in Lloyd Center parking lot

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police are investigating reports of gunfire at the northeast Lloyd Center parking lot.

Officers rushed to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center just before 4:20 p.m. Monday but did not find any gunshot victims.

No gunshot victims were reported at nearby hospitals, the bureau says.

Officers have not located any property damage as a result of the shooting but found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot.

The bureau has not released a suspect description. Criminalists with the bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

