Police investigating reported gunfire in Lloyd Center parking lot

Portland police are investigating reports of gunfire at the northeast Lloyd Center parking lot.

Officers rushed to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center just before 4:20 p.m. Monday but did not find any gunshot victims.

No gunshot victims were reported at nearby hospitals, the bureau says.

Officers have not located any property damage as a result of the shooting but found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot.

The bureau has not released a suspect description. Criminalists with the bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

