Wheeler, top companies unveil 200 new traffic sensors

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top companies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at Clinton Park to mark the installation of 200 new traffic sensors.

Workers installed the sensors on Hawthorne Boulevard, Division Street and 122nd Avenue.

Traffic engineers will use the data provided by the sensors to help improve street safety and design, according to city officials.

The sensors are the first major milestone in an initiative to make Portland streets safer. The Smart City PDX project seeks to place sensors along roads deemed particularly dangerous.

The project has a one-million-dollar budget funded through several transportation investors and partnerships.

In each sensor, there is a camera, city officials say. The camera takes one still image of its surroundings per second.

Top companies at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday included Intel, Current by GE and AT&T, as well as Portland General Electric.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.