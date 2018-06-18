Oregon Humane Society receives 17 dogs in neglect case from Klamath County

The Oregon Humane Society has taken in 17 dogs that are part of an animal neglect investigation in Klamath County.

Staff and volunteers began working late last week to construct kennels at the agency’s off-site rescue facility.

The dogs will receive daily care from specially trained staff members and volunteers. The dogs will also receive behavioral assessments and any needed training.

The Oregon Humane Society has assisted Klamath County Animal Control in the case since it began last year. A search warrant was executed in the town of Beatty on Sept. 29, 2017 and 32 total animals were seized, including horses and chickens.

The 67-year-old owner was cited for multiple felony crimes, according to the Humane Society. Living conditions for the animals were described as “terrible.”

The dogs that arrived at the Oregon Humane Society on Monday are not available for adoption at this time, as they are part of an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.