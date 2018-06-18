Trooper rescues baby mink cubs from Lincoln Co. highway

A trooper rescued two baby mink cubs off the side of a highway Sunday.

A concerned citizen called troopers after finding the animals on Highway 229. Their mother had been hit, Oregon State Patrol says.

Sergeant Tucker with OSP took the call and swooped into action, feeding the cubs with formula from the Oregon Coast Aquarium and securing them in his office at Newport Area Command.

The cubs were transported to the local Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office Monday.

The Fish and Wildlife office found a home for the cubs at the Chintimini Wildlife Center, where they will be rehabilitated, OSP says.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.