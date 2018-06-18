'I want this to continue': Newburg HS quarterback helps families affected by breast cancer

School is out, and football season is a ways away–but Newburg High School senior quarterback Gage Wright is hoping to get ahead of the game.

10 years ago, he lost his second cousin, Ann Marie Miller, to breast cancer. She left behind a son and a husband.

In the wake of her death, Wright says he wants to do his part to help other families who might be going through a similar situation.

So, he’s combining his love for football with his senior project, working to raise between $15,000 to $20,000 and spend the money on pink breast cancer awareness jerseys for his team.

“My family and multiple other families have been affected by breast cancer,” Wright said. “It is something you see all of the time, and something I wanted to help out anyway if I could.”

Wright and the rest of his team will wear the jerseys for their two home games this October.

His coach, Kevin Hastin, says he is proud of his starting quarterback.

“I think it is very mature and thoughtful for him to be thinking this far ahead, to just have some thought into it, and he is being intentional,” Hastin said.

The money to buy the uniforms has been fronted, but Wright continues to work hard.

He hopes his project will help up to five families.

“Whether it’s giving them a weeks’ worth of groceries and money to support that or giving them a weekend to get away and just enjoy,” Wright said.

Beyond helping others, Wright enjoys seeing the lasting impact his efforts could create.

“To leave this legacy behind and my younger brother will be coming in this next season as well, and I want this to continue.,” Wright said.

The team will debut their new threads October 19 in their first league game against their longtime rivals from McMinnville in over a decade.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.