Vigil draws protesters to Sheridan prison holding ICE detainees

A 21-year-old woman drove off a cliff and died after reporting to police that a man had been assaulted and needed medical attention, Oregon State Police say.More >
A 21-year-old woman drove off a cliff and died after reporting to police that a man had been assaulted and needed medical attention, Oregon State Police say.More >
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >
When his family received this year's yearbook from Isanti Middle School, they were in disbelief.More >
When his family received this year's yearbook from Isanti Middle School, they were in disbelief.More >
A 30-year-old man was found shot and killed at the temporary Grant High School site in southeast Portland.More >
A 30-year-old man was found shot and killed at the temporary Grant High School site in southeast Portland.More >
Portland Police officers say a homeless man is being charged with a hate crime after yelling homophobic slurs at a group and assaulting a man Sunday night.More >
Portland Police officers say a homeless man is being charged with a hate crime after yelling homophobic slurs at a group and assaulting a man Sunday night.More >
He was asked about his citizenship at the bus terminal as he and his girlfriend were boarding a Concord Coach Lines bus for the trip home to Boston.More >
He was asked about his citizenship at the bus terminal as he and his girlfriend were boarding a Concord Coach Lines bus for the trip home to Boston.More >
Lee deceived him so that Abramovitz "would not leave Montreal and instead would stay in Montreal and remain in his relationship with her," the lawsuit said.More >
Lee deceived him so that Abramovitz "would not leave Montreal and instead would stay in Montreal and remain in his relationship with her," the lawsuit said.More >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
Gresham police are asking for help identifying a man they say entered a woman’s apartment and attempted to assault her.More >
Gresham police are asking for help identifying a man they say entered a woman’s apartment and attempted to assault her.More >