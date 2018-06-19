Tik Tok Restaurant shooting suspect arrested after standoff in SE Portland

Police have arrested the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened at a southeast Portland restaurant and bar last week.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, police received a report about a wanted suspect at the Barden Apartments, located at 14021 Southeast Stark Street.

Portland police officers and the Canine Unit with the Gresham Police Department responded to the apartments and set up a perimeter around the building. Officers confirmed the location of the suspect and attempted to contact him.

Police said officers made contact with the suspect at 11:52 p.m. and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Joshua V. Flores.

According to police, Flores was wanted in connection with the shooting that happened on June 11 at the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar, located at 11215 Southeast Division Street.

Police said Flores fired multiple rounds and struck the restaurant. There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Flores has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted assault in the first degree and two counts of attempted murder.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the June 11 shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at 503-823-0768 or Tony.Harris@portlandopregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.