Police: Man arrested after waving fake gun at traffic in NE Portland

A man with a fake gun was arrested Tuesday morning in northeast Portland, according to police.

Portland Police Bureau East Precinct said officers responded to the report of a man waving a gun around at passing traffic near Northeast 122nd and Northeast Halsey.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man in the WinCo parking lot waving the gun around. The gun was later determined to be to be a replica gun designed to fire projectiles with CO2.

Police said the man quickly dropped the fake gun and complied with officers.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Shawn C. Richey, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

