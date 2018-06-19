Police: Two teens flee stolen vehicle after NE Portland crash

Image of suspects taken by northeast Portland resident (Photo provided by: Portland Police Bureau East Precinct)

Police are searching for two teens after they fled a stolen vehicle crash in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the crash, located in the 2400 block of Northeast 122nd, just after 6 a.m. According to police, a stolen silver Toyota crashed into a parked SUV.

Police said the two occupants, described as black males in their late teens, fled on foot from officers and jumped over the fence at WinCo into the neighborhood.

A resident was able to snap of photo of the suspects.

Anyone who sees the suspects is asked to call 9-1-1.

