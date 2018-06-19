Cheesy place: Tillamook Creamery visitors center ready to open t - KPTV - FOX 12

Cheesy place: Tillamook Creamery visitors center ready to open to public

Posted: Updated:
TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) -

Tillamook is synonymous with dairy, thanks to the hugely popular creamery. Now, the wait is nearly over for cheese lovers to head over to the creamery’s brand-new visitors center.

The center is set to open Wednesday to the public after a year of construction.

In the new space, there is a dairy farming exhibit room, an observation deck over cheese making and packaging area, a cheese sampling area and a food hall full of dairy delights.

An official ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning. Several politicians were at the ceremony, including Gov. Kate Brown.

