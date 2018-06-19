Cheesy place: Tillamook Creamery visitors center ready to open to public

Tillamook is synonymous with dairy, thanks to the hugely popular creamery. Now, the wait is nearly over for cheese lovers to head over to the creamery’s brand-new visitors center.

The center is set to open Wednesday to the public after a year of construction.

In the new space, there is a dairy farming exhibit room, an observation deck over cheese making and packaging area, a cheese sampling area and a food hall full of dairy delights.

There’s hidden Tilly’s throughout the new @Tillamook Creamery visitor experience. If you can find them you’ll find Tilly the cow doing silly things throughout the tour! #TillamookCheese pic.twitter.com/l4X0StbmyV — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) June 19, 2018

An official ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning. Several politicians were at the ceremony, including Gov. Kate Brown.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.