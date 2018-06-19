On the Go with Joe for USA Judo ITC Summer Camp

Talented judo athletes from abroad have come to Tigard.

Pacific Rim Martial Arts Academy, located at 8970 Southwest Burnham Street, is hosting a 3-day USA Judo ITC Summer Camp from Tuesday to Thursday.

The martial arts school is the first international training center for USA Judo.

The camp is right before the Junior Olympics and will feature big names in judo from the U.S. and Japan, including Yasuyuki Muneta, 2-time World Champion and 3-time Asian Champion, and Ms. Megumi Tachimoto, World Silver Medallist and 3-time Paris Grand Slam Champion.

The man in white is a 2-time WORLD Judo Champion. I will step on the mat with him at Pacific Rim Martial Arts live at 7:15 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XimEXJvZy9 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 19, 2018

Learn more about Pacific Rim Martial Arts Academy on its website.

