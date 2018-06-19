Grand jury: Gresham officers justified in deadly shooting of 24-year-old man

Two Gresham police officers have been deemed justified in using deadly force against a suspect who threatened them with a weapon last month.

A grand jury returned a not true bill decision Monday, meaning no criminal prosecution is warranted for the Gresham police officers involved in the shooting.

Dmitri Bullard, 24, was shot and killed in Gresham on May 18.

Officers responded to the report of a man prowling vehicles in southeast Gresham. Officers located the suspect vehicle near Southwest Butler Road and Southeast Regner Road. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Bullard fled westbound on SW Butler.

Police said officers later found the vehicle again on SW Butler near Southeast 190th Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle again, but Bullard fled northbound on Southeast 190th Drive.

The vehicle was located after it crashed on Southwest Pleasant View Drive north of Southwest Highland Drive. According to police, Bullard's vehicle was traveling about 114 miles per hour before the crash.

According to police, Bullard exited the vehicle with a hatchet and charged at the officers when they tried to contact him. Two officers fired their weapon at Bullard, hitting him.

Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers, identified as Officer Joshua Price and Officer Brendon Hayes, were placed on paid administrative leave per standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

