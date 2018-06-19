Columbia Sportswear CEO donates $146K for roadside cleaning on Hwy 26, I-405

Tim Boyle, chief executive officer of Columbia Sportswear, has donated $146,000 for additional litter cleanup on Highway 26 and Interstate 405.

The gift was made to the Oregon Department of Transportation to boost the frequency of trash collection from three days a month to five days per month on Highway 26 from I-405 to Murray Boulevard, and along all of I-405.

"The image of our state is that it is green and clean," Boyle said. "Our highways should be free from litter, just like our natural spaces."

In the coming weeks, ODOT will install four signs in the project area that say, “Litter Control Pilot Area,” with a second sign that says, “Columbia Sportswear.”

One sign will be installed in each direction on the Sunset Highway and I-405.

These areas are not eligible to be adopted under ODOT’s Adopt-a-Highway Program, because they include many spots that are difficult to reach and would require specialized equipment for traffic control.

For more on the Adopt-a-Highway Program, go to Oregon.gov/ODOT.

"ODOT sincerely appreciates Tim Boyle's generosity and willingness to improve our community," said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT regional manager for the Portland area. "The litter problem has gotten worse along our highways and we are eager to put this gift to good use."

The program is earmarked for litter removal only and will not change ODOT policies or procedures regarding homeless camps.

