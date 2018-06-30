Dueling protests clash in downtown Portland, police declare event a riot

Police in Portland say several people were injured and some arrests were made during violent protests Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau said four people were taken to hospitals, including one who suffered serious injuries. One officer was also hurt after being struck by a projectile.

Violent clashes broke out between the right-wing Patriot Prayer, which held a rally and march downtown Saturday, and an anti-fascist group that faced off with them in counter demonstrations.

A Patriot Prayer march had a permit to begin in the area of Southwest Madison Street and 3rd Avenue, according to police.

Officers said fireworks and other objects were being thrown around Southwest 2nd Avenue and Main Street and that the permit was canceled.

Later on, police said they observed “assaults, criminal behavior, and projectiles being thrown" and declared the event a riot.

Police are now declaring this event a riot. People must leave the area immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 1, 2018

PPB Deputy Chief Bob Day said police seized weapons such as clubs and knives and protesters hurled rocks, bottles and other projectiles.

Officers deployed less lethal munitions, including aerial distraction devices and rubber ball distraction devices to disperse the crowds. Multnomah County deputies also deployed pepper spray and pepper balls.

Federal Protective Service officers arrested five people in connection with Saturday’s protests. No further information was released.

Portland Police arrested four people but said those arrests stemmed from criminal investigations that began before Saturday's protests.

Luiz E. Marquez, 46, was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on June 3, in connection with a protest near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Madison Street. He was arrested near the southwest corner of Chapman Square and was lodged at the Multnomah County jail on charges of theft in the first degree, theft in the third degree and assault in the third degree.

Tusitala J. Toese, 22, was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on June 8, 2018 near Southwest Main Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. He was arrested at Terry Schrunk Plaza and lodged at the Multnomah County jail on charges of assault in the fourth degree.

Donovon L. Flippo, 23, was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on June 8, 2018 near Southwest Main Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. He was arrested at Terry Schrunk Plaza and lodged at the Multnomah County jail on charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Matthew R. Braddock, 37, was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on May 31 near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Mill Street. He was arrested at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street and was lodged at the Multnomah County jail on charges of robbery in the second degree and assault in the third degree.

Police said more arrests could come as investigators follow up on reports of criminal activities Saturday.

