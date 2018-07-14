Firefighters gaining ground on fire near Silver Falls State Park

Firefighters near Salem have made good progress on a fire burning at Silver Falls State Park.

On Saturday afternoon fire bosses had said the fire had grown to 12 to 15 acres and was 10 percent contained.

The blaze was first reported Thursday but firefighters had a tough time trying to figure out where it was.

Friday, the flames grew sending a column of smoke into the afternoon sky, a plethora of air resources from air tankers to helicopters worked to slow the fire.

Saturday morning crews were able to cut a trail into the fire and get boots on the ground.

"Access was extremely tough to get in here," ODF Firefighter Brent O'Nion said.

More than 100 firefighters from across the state were called in to help out.

"We worked it with helicopters and heavy air tankers just to kind of hold it on the hillside where it is at," he said.

Crews are working to GPS map the fire to get an accurate estimate on how big the fire is.

Silver Falls State Park remains open, but some trails are closed on the south end of the park.

Camp Silver Creek evacuated 185 people Friday afternoon. 142 of those were kids, according to the OPRD. The camp was set to close Saturday. The fire is burning north of the camp.

This was a precaution as it's not close to the fire but firefighters were concerned that if winds picked and the fire grew there wouldn't be time to evacuate the camp.

"We are a good three weeks ahead of drying conditions that are normal for this time of year definitely we are into August as far as fire danger is concerned," O'Nion said.

The trails closed Friday included the Buck Mountain Loop, the Cutoff trail, and the Smith Creek trail.

The horse camp was also evacuated and closed until the fire is under control.

They say heat Sunday could be a challenge for firefighters.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.