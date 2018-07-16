Service dog helps sniff out gluten for 6-year-old diagnosed with Celiac Disease

In an e-newsletter sent out Monday, the president of the Portland Police Association did not mince words, calling Portland a ‘cesspool’ and his officers ‘scapegoats’ for what he calls Mayor Ted Wheeler’s ‘failed policies’ on homelessness. “I’ve been a police officer here for 27 years, I’ve seen it go downhill,” PPA President Daryl Turner affirmed to FOX 12 on Monday.More >
(Meredith/WNEM) - A Mid-Michigan woman died in a single-car crash and her partner passed away just an hour after hearing the news. The couple leaves behind a huge family who is trying to cope with the sudden tragedy of losing both of them. “They had a lot of love for each other,” said Rick Niemi, the couple’s son. “Everybody just knew them as Barb and Ron. Everybody knew they were together. You didn’t really see one without the other.” Barbara Bu...More >
A Portland art gallery has taken down a window illustration showing a knife to the throat of President Donald Trump.More >
A dedicated college student walked 20 miles so he could arrive to work on time.More >
Karia must follow court-ordered mental health treatment and will be on electronic home monitoring for at least two months.More >
A 25-year-old man who was submerged in the Sandy River for 23 minutes was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >
Multiple agencies responded to Glenn Otto Community Park in the Troutdale area Monday afternoon after reports someone went under the water and did not come back up to the surface.More >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.More >
A Gresham boy with Celiac Disease is getting help from man's best friend in a unique way. One peek inside the Hardesty's Gresham home and it won't take long to realize their dog, Hawkeye, truly is man's best friend. Or in this case, boy's best friend. Six-year-old Toby and two-year-old Hawkeye do everything together.More >
A semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 5 Monday nearly lost its load after hitting the underside of the I-5 southbound to I-84 eastbound overpass.More >
