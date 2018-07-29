13-year-old girl injured in Vancouver after plastic bottle explodes in her hands

It only took 15 minutes for Ed Bledsoe to lose three lives that meant the world to him.More >
A homeless man stood at a busy intersection handing out resumes, hoping someone would give him an opportunity.More >
Vancouver police say a 13-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after a plastic bottle, which was tossed from a passing vehicle, exploded in her hands as she tried to throw the bottle away.More >
He told police he decided he didn't want his grandmother to "live like this anymore" and wanted to kill her, according to court documents.More >
Lawler, 46, is the son of Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler. He was best known in WWE as the Too Cool tag team's Grandmaster Sexay, according to the organization.More >
An Arkansas woman was arrested after admitting to killing her husband.More >
A Texas man's affair with a married woman cost him nearly $9 million.More >
These students will still have work to complete even when it snows.More >
The challenge consists of someone either drinking boiling water through a straw or having the water poured on them.More >
A driver accused of nearly killing a 20-year-old woman nine months ago is now in jail facing 11 charges. Ana Wakefield nearly died after a head-on, hit-and-run crash on Highway 212 in October of 2017. Nine months later, Sequoyha Storck is now facing several charges, including assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, DUII, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Wakefield was a star basketball player before the crash and had to learn to wal...More >
