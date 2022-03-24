It’s been two years since construction began on a new 35 story skyscraper in downtown Portland and on Wednesday, construction poured the last bit of concrete at the top, signaling a new phase in construction.
Formally a jail that never opened, the Bybee Lakes Hope Center on Wednesday unveiled its renovations and expansion project to open more shelter beds and programming for people experiencing homelessness.
In what Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson spent her first day of hearings answering GOP concerns and highlighting her empathetic style on the bench.