PDX sees more catalytic converter thefts, even after added security measures

Catalytic converter thefts are still a problem not only on neighborhood street, but also at the airport.
Scene from Normandale Park shooting
Accused Normandale Park shooter transferred from hospital to jail

Brian Grant
New beer from former Blazer Brian Grant, Von Ebert Brewing to benefit those with Parkinson’s disease

Sketch of the unidentified woman released by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Medical examiner seeks help identifying woman found dead near Springwater Corridor in Gresham

Portland’s Pasture takes a wholistic approach to butchery

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Ayo Elise
The Alberta Arts District is now home to Pasture, a whole animal butcher shop and restaurant.

Portland couple deals with damaged gas tank after theft

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Drew Marine
Early Sunday morning, around two o’clock, a Nest Camera notification woke Cathy Rossman up.

OHA health experts speak about Omicron subvariant

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Bridget Chavez
Health experts are learning more about the Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 BA2.

OSHA: Dollar Tree exposed workers to ‘serious physical harm’

Updated: 2 hours ago
By The Associated Press
Oregon OSHA said Wednesday it has fined Dollar Tree Stores Inc. $32,000 for repeatedly exposing employees to potential serious injury.

Portland’s fourth tallest building entering second phase of construction

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Connor McCarthy
It’s been two years since construction began on a new 35 story skyscraper in downtown Portland and on Wednesday, construction poured the last bit of concrete at the top, signaling a new phase in construction.

Local filmmaker raises funds for Ukraine in honor of late friend

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Paulina Aguilar
Local filmmaker, Brian Perkins, was in Ukraine in October preparing for a film. He left Ukraine before the invasion and has since started a non-profit, One Act Aid to help those in need.
Portland Metro Temps
TriMet 'Voices of Remembrance' art at Expo Center
Updated: 25 minutes ago

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Art at the TriMet Expo Center station pays tribute to something that happened during WWII.

Portland's Pasture takes a wholistic approach to butchery
Updated: 2 hours ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alberta Arts District is now home to Pasture, a whole animal butcher shop and restaurant.

New beer from former Blazer Brian Grant, Von Ebert Brewing to benefit those with Parkinson's disease
Updated: 3 hours ago

Updated: 3 hours ago
PDX sees more catalytic converter thefts, even after added security measures
Updated: 13 hours ago

Updated: 13 hours ago
TriMet ‘Voices of Remembrance’ art at Expo Center

Updated: 22 minutes ago
By Ayo Elise
Art at the TriMet Expo Center station pays tribute to something that happened during WWII. TriMet is celebrating 25 years of its Public Art Program.

Man arraigned on 11 charges from ‘Proud Boy’ event held in Portland last year

Updated: 12 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Monday that Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, 25, has been indicted and arraigned on 11 charges stemming from a “Proud Boy” rally last year.

Bybee Lakes Hope Shelter expands, doubles capacity

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Kandra Kent
Formally a jail that never opened, the Bybee Lakes Hope Center on Wednesday unveiled its renovations and expansion project to open more shelter beds and programming for people experiencing homelessness.

Portland Police Bureau kicks off new hiring campaign

Updated: 18 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
Portland Police Bureau announced today it is ready to rebuild, recruit, and grow its force back up to full strength.

Portland police arrest woman accused of trying to hang dog

Updated: 12 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
Portland police arrested a woman who’s accused of trying to hang her dog on Monday.

Hand grenade found at Metro South transfer station in Oregon City

Updated: 19 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
Crews at Metro South transfer station in Oregon City found a hand grenade in the trash at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Metro’s communications team.

Lawsuit claims Multnomah Education Service Dist. employee threw third grader with disabilities across room

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Mia Villanueva
A mother is suing the Multnomah Education Service District after a staff member allegedly physically abused her son who has autism.

Man arrested after attempted kidnapping at Gresham motel

Updated: 20 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman at a Gresham Motel, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Man arrested for possession of 2,000 pounds of illegal marijuana

Updated: 19 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
A man was arrested in Selma Wednesday for possessing large amounts of illegal marijuana, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Victim identified after shooting in SE Portland

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM PDT
By FOX 12 Staff
The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide after a shooting in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

Salem man arrested in connection to 3 armed robberies

Updated: 21 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
A Salem man was arrested Tuesday in an investigation of 3 armed robberies in Northeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

Updated: 17 hours ago
By The Associated Press
President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

Washington bill prohibiting high-capacity gun magazines signed into law

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT
By FOX 12 Staff
Legislation to limit the sale of high-capacity firearm magazines was signed into law by Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday.

Robbery suspect arrested after getting car stuck on grassy hill during pursuit in Clackamas County

Updated: 22 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
A 34-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following a robbery and pursuit in Clackamas County on Tuesday.

Addiction expert on Oregon’s growing fentanyl crisis

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Marilyn Deutsch
Fentanyl is fueling the overdose crisis in Oregon. Deaths related to the drug are rising and just recently, two Portland high school students were found dead after taking fentanyl-laced pills.

Police seek witnesses after man found injured in Keizer

Updated: 23 hours ago
By FOX 12 Staff
The Keizer Police Department is seeking witnesses after a man was found injured earlier this month.

OSP sergeant intentionally crashes into wrong-way driver to stop them from getting on I-84

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:55 AM PDT
By FOX 12 Staff
Oregon State Police say a sergeant’s quick thinking stopped a wrong-way driver and possibly saved lives.

‘I just miss everything about him’: Fisher family remembers son, husband killed last January

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM PDT
By Drew Marine
Grant Fisher won’t soon be forgotten.

Jackson heading for likely confirmation despite GOP darts

Updated: 18 hours ago
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
In what Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson spent her first day of hearings answering GOP concerns and highlighting her empathetic style on the bench.

City of Gresham kick starts New Youth Services Division program to decrease violence

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM PDT
By Spencer Thomas
With the rise in crime across our city and beyond it, the City of Gresham is aiming to decrease violence through its new youth services program.

People enjoy warm spring break weather in Portland

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM PDT
By Chandler Watkins
On Tuesday, temperatures in Portland got up to 67 degrees, with parts of Willamette Valley making it into the 70s. As we enter spring, many are looking forward to more days like today.

Celebrating 25 years of the TriMet Public Art Program

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT
By FOX 12 Staff
The TriMet Public Art Program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.