$10k worth of fireworks stolen from non-profit intended to benefit youth, community in N Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An estimated $10,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from The Peninsula Optimist Club who planned to use the sales to benefit local youth groups and community organizations in North Portland.
The fireworks were being stored in a container at the Fred Meyer at 6850 North Lombard Street. Portland police said the break-in happened sometime in the early hours on Saturday. Volunteers scheduled to sell fireworks during their shift showed up found the container damaged and multiple cases of fireworks were taken.
"The Peninsula Optimist Club has been providing support for youth and community members for over 74 years in the North Portland Community," said Operations Manager John Teuscher. "To learn of the theft this morning is deflating and sad because everyone works so hard to make this happen. These fundraisers benefit families and kids who do not have the means to play sports. The fund helps to pay for equipment and fees so youth can participate in community sports."
The Peninsula Optimist Club has two other fireworks stands open on Saturday; one is located at the Hollywood Fred Meyer and the other at the Optimist tree lot at North Lombard Street/Chautauqua Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.