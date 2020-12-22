VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Authorities responded to reports of a shooting near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.
PeaceHealth confirms to FOX 12 that just after 1 p.m., police were called out to a shooting at 505 Northeast 87th Avenue.
Large law-enforcement presence on reports of a shooting in Northeast Vancouver. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hiToDutlQe— Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) December 22, 2020
According to PeaceHealth, the building is a medical facility adjacent to the hospital and is owned by Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) Real Estate Services. The PeaceHealth campus was placed into "modified lockdown" while authorities responded to the scene.
Two people, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest's Emergency Department. Their current conditions are not known.
PeaceHealth says the situation has been safely contained and the buildings are no longer in lockdown.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
No further details have been released at this time.
(2) comments
If you're gonna get shot, next to a hospital is the place to be.
Be cool to read follow up's on who got shot, if they knew the shooter right from the "victims" mouth instead of waiting a year to read about so and so was charged for the shooting. By then it gets foggy, and about the only reaction a reader gets is the lenient sentence the shooter receives by this new kind of discrimination judgement that has taken hold of the country. Free Kyle.
Looks like Potland is giving Vancouver its bad habits.
