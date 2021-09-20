For those who are looking to receive donated toys, the Portland Fire & Rescue Toy and Joy Makers program is now accepting applications for non-profit organizations. If you would like to be on our list this Holiday Season, go to https://www.toynjoymakers.org/nonprof-applic-form.php and fill out the form. You must be a registered 501(c)3 Organization. (Submitting an application does not guarantee your request will be fulfilled for toys for this year.) You will be contacted by the Toy and Joy Makers if your request can be fulfilled.
The deadline for all organizations to apply is Thursday, September 30th, 2021.
Our goal is to provide toys for as many organizations as possible this year with toy donations at on-site collection locations. There will not be an online giving element to the Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive this year.
