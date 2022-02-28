Clackamas firefighters hold fundraiser ahead of LLS Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in two years, people gathered in person to help raise money for Clackamas firefighters as they prepare for the 31st annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

On Sunday, firefighters held a fundraiser at the Valley Public House in Happy Valley. All raffle ticket sales and 10% of drinks went towards the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the in-person event for the last two years. During that time, the fundraisers were done virtually.

Clackamas Fire said Sunday’s turnout was pretty good.

“The response has been incredible and overwhelming, and I think that is a testament to not only to what we are doing and who we’re supporting here with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, but also just an opportunity for folks to get out and have some fun when we’ve all been kind of tucked away for awhile,” Dave Doornink with Clackamas Fire.

Clackamas firefighters will join about 2,000 other firefighters from across the world on Sunday, March 13, for the stair climb. All firefighters will be in full gear for the competition. The stair climb will take place inside the Columbia Tower, which is the tallest tower in Seattle.

For more information about the LLS Firefighters Stairclimb, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.