Growing number of PGE scams targeting vulnerable communities

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric is warning customers of a growing number of scammers impersonating the electric company to solicit fraudulent payments.

PGE said it estimates customers have lost an unrecoverable amount of at least $8,700 in the first six weeks of 2022.

“Although anyone can be a target of these attacks, scammers often prey on older adults, low-income families, non-English speakers and small business owners,” a PGE spokesperson said in a Monday release.

PGE said the scammers are contacting customers through phone calls, texts, social media and email. In some cases, PGE said fraudsters have even gone door-to-door.

“One of the biggest red flags indicating a scam is a threat of immediate disconnection if payment is not made, usually with a prepaid credit card,” PGE said.

Additionally, PGE said customers will always be contacted days before a shut off and the company never requests payment through prepaid cards, Venmo or Zelle.

If someone comes to your door claiming to be from PGE and asking for money, the company said the first thing to do is ask to see an employee badge.

If you’re still unsure or skeptical of your bill, you can verify the details with PGE by calling (800) 542-8818.

