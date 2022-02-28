Man shot, killed in unincorporated Clackamas County; suspect sought

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in an unincorporated part of the county.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies were called out to a shooting on Southeast 90th Avenue near Southeast Monterey Avenue. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to the scene and found an injured man. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

No suspect has been arrested or identified at this time.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation. During the investigation, detectives are being helped by Crime Scene Investigators (CSI), Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians (CRAFT), the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 22-004809.

