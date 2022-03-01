Download the new, updated FOX 12 app!

Advertisement

FOX 12
FOX 12(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:53 AM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 is launching a new and improved mobile app for iOS and Android users Tuesday. The new app provides enhanced weather and traffic features.

Visit your app store to download the latest version of the free FOX 12 news app after 11 a.m. Tuesday. That will ensure you have the latest news, weather, and exclusive stories whenever you need them, wherever you are. You will most likely need to delete the current app on your phone and then re-install the new version.

Enhanced App Features

  • Breaking news updates & livestreams
  • Livestreaming of your favorite newscasts
  • Watch replays of the most recent newscasts
  • Customizable weather locations
  • Enhanced traffic map
  • Latest News Headlines
  • FOX 12′s Most Wanted
  • Weather Podcasts
  • Good Day Oregon
  • And much, much more.

Don’t miss out on the latest from FOX 12. Uninstall your app now and then re-install the new version.

