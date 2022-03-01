Oregon congressman focused on climate change, inflation fixes ahead of State of the Union

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The president will deliver his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night in front of both chambers of Congress. After a year, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) says there are positives to highlight in his big speech.

“American people saw real results. They could put food on the table for their kids,” said DeFazio about the American Rescue Plan passed in the president’s first months.

Between the American Rescue Plan and the widespread, bipartisan infrastructure package passed last year, DeFazio says the administration has made massive investments in Americans.

DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee says the infrastructure package was not perfect in his eyes, he would have liked to see more climate provisions. But he says the law is still a big win for the country and something the president should highlight Tuesday.

“It is the largest single investment in infrastructure in the history of the United States, and god only knows we need that,” said DeFazio.

DeFazio also hopes the president address inflation as higher prices impact their daily life. He would like to hear the president reaffirm his commitment to fighting climate change as other threats loom, like Russia’s war in Ukraine. DeFazio believes the president should reassure Congress and the nation about the U.S.’s role in the growing conflict.

“They’re going to want to hear, you know, what we’re doing to support the Ukrainian people to help them in their defensive posture. They’re also, I think, going to want to hear from the president that we’re not going to put troops on the ground in Ukraine,” said DeFazio.

The president’s speech is set to begin here on Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.