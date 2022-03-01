Oregon liquor stores pull Russian made liquor in response to Ukraine attack

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission on Monday directed liquor store owners in Oregon to stop selling Russian manufactured spirits.

The OLCC has sequestered the remaining supply of Russian spirits in its Portland warehouses.

The agency said liquor stores have started removing all bottles of Russian-made liquor from their store shelves, and the OLCC has stopped fulfilling orders for those products from its warehouse.

The agency took this action as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It comes as the latest of a long list of economic sanctions against Russia and Russian operated businesses, designed to bring the conflict with Ukraine to an end.

“The OLCC understands that there are times when we must respond to a higher calling in the interest of humanity, and this is but a small step the OLCC and the State of Oregon can take,” Paul Rosenbaum, Chair of the OLCC, said in a press release.

Oregon liquor stores are also prohibited from fulfilling any customer “special order” requests for Russian manufactured liquor. Consumers can still find all other brands of vodka, including those branded with Russian names but not purchased from distilleries located in Russia, for sale in Oregon liquor stores.

