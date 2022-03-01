Oregonians and Washingtonians react to indoor mask mandate being lifted sooner.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)--After the announcement that Washington and Oregon will be dropping their indoor mask mandate on March 12, most people in the metro area said its about time.

Starting March 12, masks will no longer be required indoors at gyms and restaurants. This is welcome news for Dianna Rhyasen, who is supervising manager of Stack 571 Burger and Whiskey bar on the Vancouver waterfront.

She said moving the end date for masks up earlier, is a step closer to normalcy.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Rhyasen said. “I’d like to see all of our guests come through the door and be able to see the server’s faces once again.”

Also in Vancouver, Trevor Thomas said his clients at Precision Personal Training, are ready to take off their masks during their workouts.

“I think again it’s the sense of being able to move forward and that it’s a sign things are getting better and hopefully the virus is getting less and less severe,” Thomas said.

He also said he’s excited to see his client’s faces. Some of which he’s never seen without a mask.

“Part of the fitness thing too is being able to see them struggle little bit and grit those teeth and getting into it,” Thomas said. “So it’ll be fun. I think so much of our expressions come from seeing our face

Back in Portland, Mike Nielson said lifting the masks mandates will help bring business back downtown.

“I know a lot of businesses where employees don’t want to come into the office because they have to wear a mask all day,” Nielson said. “So I think when we get more people coming back downtown and in the area for work. I think that’ll really bring back more of the restaurants and everything else.”

Nielson also believes now is the time society needs to start learning to live with COVID-19. Ending the indoor mask requirement is a sign the world is heading into the endemic phase.

“It’s not going away permanently,” Nielson said. “It’ll probably keep coming around for years, but we got to move on.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.