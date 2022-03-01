Advertisement

Sewage nearly overflows into Willamette River

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM PST
Willamette River File
Willamette River File(KPTV Image)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sewage almost overflowed into the Willamette River Monday, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

With heavy rainfall Monday, the Big Pipe system that protects the Willamette River from sewer overflow reached 100 percent capacity around noon.

People following the online Big Pipe Tracker, which updates every 15 minutes, saw levels staying at 100 percent for about an hour before slowly dropping to 98 percent by 2:45 p.m.

Reaching 100 percent usually means an overflow to the river. But no overflow occurred. With more rain on the way, levels may change.

If an overflow occurs, people will be advised to avoid contact with the river’s water for 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

