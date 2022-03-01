Vancouver man falls victim to car theft; new prosthetic arms inside stolen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - In 2022 alone, the Vancouver Police Department has taken 543 stolen vehicle reports, last Thursday one Vancouver man fell victim to that crime losing his car and prosthetic limbs that were inside.

Doug Taylor of northwest Vancouver tells FOX 12, last Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. he walked out of his garage to find his 2008, cherry red, Honda, stolen.

“I was just stunned,” says Taylor.

Taylor says, although the stolen car was shocking, it was what was inside that worried him most. Taylor has been a bilateral amputee since 1969, after an industrial accident caused both arms to be amputated.

Just one day before the car was taken, Taylor says, he had picked up a set of prosthetic components for new arms, along with his tool kit to fix them, and left the box full of materials in the backseat of his car in a black box.

“Literally a complete set of arms and some extra parts, all in pieces ready to be assembled after they set me up for new sockets, all of it was stolen with the car,” says Taylor.

Taylor says he left the keys in the car the night before with plans to head out again later for a bite to eat, “I tend to leave the key in the car for a quick moment so that I don’t have to struggle.”

Now, because of that, his day-to-day life is in jeopardy, “I’m literally on a waterfall going down. Maybe tomorrow night my hook to my arm will break, maybe I’ll go for a month or two until I get new prosthetics, until then I have to deal with this reality, I’m stuck,” says Taylor.

Taylor tells us a simple knock on the door and a bit of humility and compassion could’ve changed the entire outcome of this situation.

“I just wish people had respect for people’s personal property. If the guy was cold, I would’ve said come in and take a shower, dry off and then you can get on your way, and here’s 10 bucks for dinner. But people are opportunists, and they just do things without regard. I’m sorry for them,” says Taylor.

Vancouver police has yet to locate the stolen vehicle or the items inside , if you have any information, please call VPD.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.