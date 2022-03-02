Fox 12 Forecast

It has been a wet day! We’ve seen light rain for most of the day, with heavier downpours at times. Most of the metro area has accumulated between 0.25-0.50″. We will continue to see light rain and showers through the evening, with mild lows in the low 40s overnight.

By tomorrow morning, conditions will be much drier and we should see a sunnier start to the day with just a few clouds in the sky. Through the day we will see partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Very little precipitation is expected tomorrow. Snow showers will continue on the mountain as well, but accumulations should only be a trace up to 1″.

Tomorrow night we dry out and see several dry days. Clouds will decrease Friday and for the weekend we expect to see a lot more sunshine with a few clouds at times. Temperatures will gradually climb through the week into the mid-50s by Sunday and Monday. Monday looks to be mostly sunny, then clouds start to increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Late Wednesday, a shower could be possible, but the day looks mainly dry.

Lows this week will be cooling with clearer skies, but we should be above freezing for the next 7 days.

