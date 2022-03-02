Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 2, 3:00 a.m.

Plan on another overcast, somewhat rainy day, we will likely pick up about an inch of rain today with a slightly cooler afternoon high of 54 degrees. Just a few light showers tomorrow with a high of 51 degrees. We have a dry streak of weather coming Friday through Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies we will see highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The coast will see light but steady showers, highs in the low 50s. The valleys will be rainy with highs in the mid 50s. Rain in the gorge, highs in the mid 50s. Mt. Hood area, rain with snow above 5,500′, highs in the 40s at the pass and mid 30s at Timberline and Meadows. Central and eastern Oregon, mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

