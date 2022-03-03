FOX 12 Forecast

We have had quite the mix of sun, clouds and even a few showers today. We’ve had some really nice sunny skies today, but clouds should begin increasing this evening and overnight. Temperature tonight will cool down into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow morning looks to start cloudy with a slight chance for a shower early. By the afternoon though the clouds will clear and we will be seeing much sunnier skies! Tomorrow afternoon will be nice, but cool, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The dry and sunnier weather will continue into the weekend and Monday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s by Monday. Dry weather continues through much of the day Tuesday, until later in the evening, when we will see the return of some wet weather. Expect light showers on Wednesday and then drier conditions on Thursday. Tuesday looks like it will also bring a good dumping of snow to the mountain.

