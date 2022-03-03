On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Thousands of horse enthusiasts will be trotting over to a local event this weekend.

The Washington State Horse Expo has saddled up again at the Clark County Event Center.

From Friday to Sunday, everything equine will be at the event center in Ridgefield.

The expo will feature breed showcases, clinicians and riders, family friendly entertainment, and vendors galore.

The Washington state mask order remains in effect until March 12. Anyone over the age of 5 must wear masks at this event.

Learn more about the Washington State Horse Expo here.

